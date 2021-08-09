Burlington event highlights local LGBTQ authors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local LGBTQ authors will be presenting their work to the community Monday night in Burlington.

The “Home is Where You Queer Your Heart” anthology is designed to highlight LGBTQ authors and contains short stories, poems, and autobiographical works of varying styles.

Miah Jeffra with Foglifter Press, the anthology’s publisher, says it’s important to showcase the experiences of authors from around the country. “We feel that in the last few years, there has been this real struggle to understand how queer and trans people have been acclimating to an America that seems to be further precluding them from a sense of comfort and we wanted to capture the various ways that the community across the nation has homesteaded,” Jeffra said.

Monday’s event is at 6:30 at Switchback Brewing company in Burlington. It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.