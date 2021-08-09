Advertisement

Burlington event highlights local LGBTQ authors

Local LGBTQ authors will be presenting their work to the community Monday night in Burlington.
Local LGBTQ authors will be presenting their work to the community Monday night in Burlington.(Photo provided)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local LGBTQ authors will be presenting their work to the community Monday night in Burlington.

The “Home is Where You Queer Your Heart” anthology is designed to highlight LGBTQ authors and contains short stories, poems, and autobiographical works of varying styles.

Miah Jeffra with Foglifter Press, the anthology’s publisher, says it’s important to showcase the experiences of authors from around the country. “We feel that in the last few years, there has been this real struggle to understand how queer and trans people have been acclimating to an America that seems to be further precluding them from a sense of comfort and we wanted to capture the various ways that the community across the nation has homesteaded,” Jeffra said.

Monday’s event is at 6:30 at Switchback Brewing company in Burlington. It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year
Group of seven hikers have been rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire.
Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Essex Junction
BBQ restaurant helps another in need
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

File photo
$4.5 million sent to New Hampshire for economic development
Consolidated Communications-File photo
Union reaches agreement with Consolidated Communications
x
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans
You Can Quote Me: August 8, 2021