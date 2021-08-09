Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a steady stream of cars lined up at the northern border Monday, the first day that vaccinated Americans are allowed to cross into Canada. It comes after unions representing border workers reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency late Friday night, ending the strike that began last week.

Although the border is open, Americans still have a list of requirements they must meet before entering. First, they need to be fully vaccinated with the 2-dose Pfizer or Moderna shot, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Proof of the vaccination needs to be documented in the “Arrive CAN” app.

A negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving at the border is also required in order to cross. Random testing at the border may happen too.

Local pharmacies like Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh saw a boost in testing over the weekend with lines out the door Friday. The pharmacy only has so many tests in its inventory, so they are asking people to call ahead and make an appointment to get a test if they want one. The pharmacy’s Steve Moore says they did plan ahead and order more tests than usual but that once the tests are gone, they’re gone.

“You try to forecast your demand and we are very fortunate with prescription drugs we can usually have the medication the next day but testing is a little bit different,” he said. “Sometimes you need to get your allocations from the manufacture and that’s all you get. If you get that weekly, it’s what you get. So there could be some inventory challenges. we work with suppliers as best we can, we work with our colleagues as best we can but we’ve definitely had weeks where we had to say we are out until we can get our next shipment, unfortunately. “

Christopher Kirkey, director of Canadian Studies SUNY Plattsburgh, is a dual citizen and recently crossed into Canada for a funeral. He said while it will take more time to cross the border, he sees the benefits. ”Are the steps reasonable? Are they responsible? I think they are,” he said. “It involves clearly more time in being able to facilitate your transit across the border, but it’s very science-driven and reasonable. Some people might find it to be more of a headache and in some respects it is, I won’t deny that, but also as I said earlier I think it is responsible.”

There is a fine for anyone that violates the country’s restrictions. Providing false documents could result in up to six months in prison and up to $750,000 in fines.

As of Monday, the U.S. border is still closed to nonessential travel and vaccinated Canadians.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, is critical of the Biden administration for that decision, calling it a “flat-out dereliction of duty.” She is demanding President Biden change course saying, “Families, businesses, and communities along the northern border deserve better.”

The Biden administration says it’s working on a phased reopening plan.

Americans coming back into the U.S. won’t need a PRC test to re-enter.

