Catalytic converters stolen from cars at Dummerston swimming areas

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People just trying to take a dip in a Vermont swimming hole got a part of their car stolen.

It happened Sunday between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Williamsville Road and Quarry Road in Dummerston.

Police say someone took a Sawzall or similar tool to cut the catalytic converter from two cars.

This comes after other reports of catalytic converters being stolen in the area.

Police say this type of theft is on the rise and ask you to be aware.

