Derby Line welcomes opening of border

DERBY LINE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in over a year, the border at Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont, was open for business -- at least for one way travel.

As some border crossings in the region were extremely busy, by mid-day Monday it was only a trickle in Derby Line. Officials said there had only been around a dozen cars trying to cross into Canada, with some getting turned away due to not having the correct paperwork.

“Well, you just feel kind of shut off. we have some businesses here that have been affected,” said Keith Beadle, a Derby Line Village Trustee. He says that though it’s good Vermonters can now go across the border, some local businesses are still feeling the absence of the Canadians, including the local gas station, because so much of their business relied on traffic coming across for cheaper prices. “Before the border was shut down, there would be times when every single pump had a car.”

In order for Americans to get into Canada they have to be fully vaccinated and also produce a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the trip. Several people we spoke to said it’s a lot of hoops to jump through to visit the next town north. “I’m hoping that the requirements won’t be quite as stringent in a couple of weeks,” Beadle said.

The Haskell Free Library and Opera House, with its infamous border-straddling location, has been closed since the pandemic, another example of how life has been uprooted in the small community.

Derby Line and Stanstead also share water and sewer systems. Beadle says the Canadian side is being upgraded, so he’s excited to actually seeing the wastewater plant improvements “It makes you a little nervous because it’s costing us $2.3 million and we can’t really go and see what’s going on. We rely on the Canadians to send us pictures of the construction of the plant, but we can’t see it in person,” he said.

Despite having very few cars take advantage of the border reopening Monday, some tourists just wanted to get a glimpse of the action. “We’re on vacation in Vermont and we wanted to bring the kids up to the Canadian border just to see it, so we came all the way up to the border and looked across,” said Eric Eustace of Pennsylvania.

Others residents told us about missed school trips, visits to the zoo, and grocery shopping over the border. But now that Americans are being able to move more freely into the country, folks hope the spirit will be restored to these two communities who are connected by so much more than just a border.

