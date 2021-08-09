Advertisement

Father, daughter killed in New York helicopter crash

File image
File image(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash that killed a father and daughter in upstate New York.

State police say the helicopter crashed at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area in the town of Argyle. They say  56-year-old Craig Seeley and his daughter, 34-year-old Katie Seeley, were killed in the crash. No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Board is investigating the crash. Craig Seeley was the owner of Seeley Machine Inc., according to his LinkedIn page. The company’s website describes it as “a full service manufacturing company.” 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year
Group of seven hikers have been rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire.
Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Essex Junction
BBQ restaurant helps another in need
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

You Can Quote Me: August 8, 2021
Gas prices rise in 3 northern New England states
x
You Can Quote Me: August 8, 2021
The Champlain Port of Entry Monday.
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans