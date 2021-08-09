Father, daughter killed in New York helicopter crash

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash that killed a father and daughter in upstate New York.

State police say the helicopter crashed at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area in the town of Argyle. They say 56-year-old Craig Seeley and his daughter, 34-year-old Katie Seeley, were killed in the crash. No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Board is investigating the crash. Craig Seeley was the owner of Seeley Machine Inc., according to his LinkedIn page. The company’s website describes it as “a full service manufacturing company.”

