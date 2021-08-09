Full Vermont National Guard report released

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday the Vermont National Guard releases the findings of a report focused on how the organization handled everything from sexual misconduct allegations to accusations of favoritism and bullying. It found while the Guard has improved recently, there’s still work to be done. The Guard’s leader says they’ll use what they learned here to be better.

“I don’t need anybody to tell me what we’re doing right, we do a lot of things right. Very high performing organization. I want to know where we can be better,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight.

He spoke Sunday as a 113-page report detailing organizational flaws in the Guard went public. The assessment was originally requested by the Adjutant General in November of 2019, after a series of news reports highlighted serious issues at the Guard. Allegations of misconduct sexism and sexual assault, a fraternity-like culture, and retaliation against whistleblowers surfaced back in 2018, shortly before Knight was promoted. That’s why the Adjutant General says he asked for this report, and after delays brought on by the pandemic, it’s out for everyone to read.

“If there’s something that you can provide me, that helps us make the organization better... then we’re going to do that,” said Maj. Gen. Knight.

The final report outlines a total of 35 recommendations in five categories.

Regarding sexual assault allegations, the report found Guard’s policies to address sexual assault were hard to enforce. And the Guard failed to properly report and track allegations. Cases of sexual assault were mismanaged. And the Guard conducted unauthorized command-level investigations into sex assault complaints, instead of sending them to the appropriate authorities.

The report noted that since 2017 all those have improved.

Regarding discrimination, the report found the Guard’s written policies on discrimination prevention didn’t meet federal law or National Guard Bureau policies. Workplace harassment policies don’t provide enough protection for complainants, and the lack of resources in those areas made it difficult to file complaints about sexual harassment or a hostile work environment.

Regarding the Guard’s culture, the report acknowledged the perception of a “good old boy” network. Some junior personnel were afraid to voice leadership concerns fearing retaliation. Significant numbers of people said they believed favoritism was an issue. And while hazing and bullying weren’t identified as major issues, the report said some members felt bullied. Major General Knight says they’re perceptions.

“I’m not saying that it doesn’t happen, but I can’t deal with feelings, I needto deal with facts,” said Maj. Gen. Knight.

Regarding assignments and promotions, the report found the responsibilities of the senior leadership weren’t clear especially within the Army Guard, and that led to decision-making mostly at lower levels of the Guard and a lack of transparency, mistrust, disengagement, and low morale. It also said some Guard women felt they had been given unfair treatment in hiring and assignments. It cited perceptions of favoritism in promotions due to a lack of transparency and said the Guard failed to set or enforce performance expectations for full-time staff, leading to friction between full and part-time personnel.

And finally, regarding discipline and misconduct, the report says there was a lack of clarity around acceptable conduct and a lack of transparency regarding how misconduct cases were handled. Knight says the ultimate goal is to take the report’s recommendations and learn from the past.

“Organizationally some of the culture issues that were identified there are going to take a little bit longer. I think it’s going to take probably some uncomfortable, candid conversations. We have to be okay with that. It’s not comfortable for me to read some of the things in that assessment... Well, welcome to my uncomfortable conversation. We’re all going to have it,” said Knight.

Adjutant General Knight also says while change may not occur overnight, accountability is key.

The report also said despite all the program compliance issues -- the overall climate in the Vermont National Guard was positive.

The report includes specific things the Guard should do in each of the five areas where issues were identified. But the three overarching recommendations are: Updating or correcting written policies to meet federal regulations, requesting the National Guard Bureau’s help to make improvements, and better communication and coordination with other partners and resources to make improvements to guard programs.

You can read the full report here. www.vtguard.com/Org-Assessment

