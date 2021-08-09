Gas prices rise in 3 northern New England states

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices have risen in all three northern New England states over the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,228 gas stations in Maine found that prices rose about a penny to $3.11 per gallon on Monday.

Prices in Vermont went up about 2 cents to $3.07 per gallon and prices in New Hampshire increased about a penny to $2.99 per gallon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)