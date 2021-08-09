Hinesburg grocery hit by COVID closes for the week

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg grocery store has shut its doors for a week because of positive coronavirus cases.

Marie and Glenn Ambusk returned to Hinesburg from a vacation in Maine this week and went to restock their pantry. But when they got to Lantman’s Market, the parking lot was empty and the doors were locked. “It’s a big surprise to hear that Lantman’s is closed, especially for COVID. We always feel living in Hinesburg -- we’re pretty safe,” they said.

The store closed Sunday because of multiple coronavirus cases among employees. Lantmans would not tell us how many people are infected or how many staff members are vaccinated, but they did say in a statement that “they strive to provide an environment where everyone feels comfortable in the store.” They also say they’re following masking and vaccination guidance from the state and the CDC.

Across the street, the town hall is taking similar precautions, once again locking the doors to make sure those coming in are wearing masks. “I think it’s sort of an eye-opening moment for the community to understand where we are in this pandemic and that we are still in the pandemic and to be cautious,” said Hinesberg Town Manager Todd Odit.

The voluntary closure comes as Vermont reports 89 new COVID cases over the weekend with 20 Vermonters hospitalized. There were also two additional deaths. Even with 84% of the eligible population vaccinated, state officials say the rising case counts highlight the need to have more people get their shots.

Some employers are considering mandating masks and vaccinations. The Vermont Retail & Grocers Association’s Erin Sigrist says only one of their 750 members has placed a mask mandate so far but that she expects others may follow suit. “Store owners and managers can only manage what happens within the store and I truly believe that business owners are doing what they can as well,” she said.

So, can employers legally mandate the vaccine? Legal experts say the short answer is yes. “A person can refuse to get the vaccine but an employer doesn’t have to have you be employed,” said Tom Nuovo, an attorney with the Vermont firm Bauer Gravel Farnham, LLP. He says there are exemptions for people with medical and religious reasons.

There are now six Vermont counties considered to have either “substantial” or “high” transmission of COVID-19, including Chittenden County. On Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger recommended mask-wearing in public indoor spaces regardless of one’s vaccination status.

