Hospital gets $1 million to expand drug abuse treatment

Courtesy: WCAX
Courtesy: WCAX(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire hospital will use a $1 million grant to expand substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery services in rural communities.

The federal grant for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon was announced by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.

They said rural communities have been especially hard hit by the opioid epidemic, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, health care workforce shortages and transportation barriers.

