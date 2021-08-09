Advertisement

Judge gives man ultimatum: Get COVID vaccine or violate probation

By Joanna Bouras and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Get the COVID-19 vaccine or violate probation – that is the ultimatum a judge in Hamilton County, Ohio, gave to a man in court Wednesday.

Brandon Rutherford says he was thrown that curveball by Common Pleas Judge Christopher Wagner while he waited to be sentenced for drug-related charges.

“[Judge Wagner] wanted to know, was I vaccinated, and I told him no, and I told him I ain’t planning on getting the vaccine,” said Rutherford. “And next thing you know, he told me, like, it was going to be court-ordered for me to get one.”

When Rutherford got to the probation office, the order was printed on his form saying he has two months to get the vaccine.

Carl Lewis, Rutherford’s attorney, said this is the first time he has seen a probation requirement like this.

“Whether you have a good intention or not, you cannot use the rule of law to order an individual to do something that is against their personal, philosophical, or even religious reasons, and my client says he does not wish to be vaccinated,” explained Lewis.

WXIX went to Judge Wagner’s chambers on Friday for comment.

He was not there but did issue a statement explaining his decision.

“This defendant was in possession of fentanyl, which is deadlier than the vaccine and COVID-19,” the statement reads. “The defendant expressed no objection during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns and his attorney did not object. We will have to see what happens now that the defendant is expressing opposition.”

The judge went on to say they might hold a hearing to see if Rutherford has good reason to not want the vaccine.

When asked if a judge can order someone to get vaccinated, Lewis said it is unprecedented.

“It’s going to be dropped or it’s going to be a boatload of litigation to say, ‘You have violated this young man’s rights,’” Lewis said.

According to Judge Wagner, judges make similar decisions regularly when it comes to a defendant’s physical and mental health, such as ordering drug, alcohol, or mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year
Group of seven hikers have been rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire.
Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Essex Junction
BBQ restaurant helps another in need
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

The River Fire near Colfax, California, has torched thousands of acres, destroyed dozens of...
Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California
The River Fire near Colfax, California, has torched thousands of acres, destroyed dozens of...
Some evacuees return home from California's River Fire
Norwegian says the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...
Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
"River Dave" is out of jail after a cabin he lived in burns down. He squatted on the land for...
‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravaged cabin he squatted in for 3 decades