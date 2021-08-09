London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

LONDON (AP) — City of London police say Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault.

Images of the famous landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.

The City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement that it was “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

❌ Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.



Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KT9HiB7APi — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 9, 2021

