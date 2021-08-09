London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — City of London police say Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault.
Images of the famous landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.
The City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement that it was “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
