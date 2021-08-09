Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — City of London police say Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault.

Images of the famous landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.

The City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement that it was “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year
Group of seven hikers have been rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire.
Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Essex Junction
BBQ restaurant helps another in need
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

A technical fault leaves London's Tower Bridge stuck open.
London's Tower Bridge stuck open
FILE – Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan has stepped down over her work advising New York Gov....
Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
File photo
$4.5 million sent to New Hampshire for economic development