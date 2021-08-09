MiVT: Willington Design and Print

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nestled on the town lines of Williston and South Burlington, you can find Willington Design and Print -- a shop headed by a pair of Champlain College grads.

“I think what makes us different is that we’re willing to go above and beyond,” says Beth Schacter, co-owner of Willington Design and Print.

Schachter and other co-owner, Russell Martin, met in their freshman year of college. Now they print fresh designs on all sorts of apparel. But, it took a while to get there.

“I started actually creating some of the things that we were designing in my apartment,” says Martin.

He was the one with a passion for design -- and he got his feet wet during an internship his sophomore year.

“That was kind of like my Master’s program, you could say,” Martin says.

With mastery of customer service and screen-printing alike, he opened up shop in 2013. When business began to boom, Beth came aboard to help.

“We have to get creative, but I think that’s the best part,” says Schachter. “Seeing the growth and going ‘OK, how do we make this work?’ and we always make it work.”

It’s paying off. When we went to visit, they were working on an order for the University of Vermont. But they work with other high-profile brands, too.

“Jason Levinthal at J Skis was the first client I actually brought down here to check out the space,” says Martin. “We’ve been working with J since he started J Skis.”

Plus, their massive customer base is all from word of mouth promotion.

“We actually do no marketing, we’ve stayed so busy and have continued to grow just based on taking care of our clients and they’ll seed a couple more clients for us and it’s pretty special,” says Martin.

Their vast portfolio is one of a kind.

“What excites me about being here and doing this is that it’s always different. You know? It’s never the same. We’re always being pushed and that’s how we’ve continued to diversify our offerings,” says Martin.

But being ‘willing to’ go above and beyond? That can only be found at Willington Design and Print.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.