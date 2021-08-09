Neighbors alert Enosburg family of fire

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - An Enosburg family is safe after their garage caught fire Sunday night.

It happened at a home on Main Street. Fire alarms weren’t able to wake up the sleeping family, but a neighbor was able to bang on their door and get them out, according to fire officials. They say the garage was completely engulfed in flames crews arrived.

The building used to house the County Courier newspaper, but now it’s a large, single-family home.

