NH man pleads guilty to threatening Congress by phone

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress if they didn’t support former President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty in federal court.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 34-year-old Ryder Winegar, of Amherst, pleaded guilty Friday to six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of transmitting threatening communications across state lines. Winegar was accused of leaving phone messages on December 16 threatening to hang lawmakers if they didn’t “get behind Donald Trump.”

His attorney couldn’t be reached for comment Monday. He will be sentenced in December.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

