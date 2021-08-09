Remembering John Young through the Last Mile Ride

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Gifford Medical Center is getting ready for its Last Mile Ride. The annual event raises money for end-of-life care at the hospital, but this year they will be missing one of their most dedicated volunteers. John Young, a palliative care nurse, died last year, and his family is now hoping to get people involved with the fundraiser by telling his story.

John Young’s family remembers him as an artist, friend, blacksmith, and dad. “My dad was such a loving, generous, caring, intentional man. And he really chose to live in love every day -- that’s what I mean by intentional,” says Young’s daughter, Shannah.

“Unceasingly kind, which is why I think when he went into nursing it was such a natural fit,” says Young’s partner, Babo Harrison.

And to many in the community, John Young was a nurse that many could only dream of. “We’d be in a supermarket or a library or a movie theater and people would just come up and say, ‘Oh John, I remember you took care of my dad, or you took care of my daughter.’ You know? And people just remembered him even if he had been their nurse for just one day,” Harrison said.

After years working on the palliative care team at Randolph’s Gifford Medical Center, Young was diagnosed with metastatic kidney cancer. Despite years of treatment, his condition wasn’t improving. “As we discussed what the options were it became clear pretty quickly that there really weren’t any,” Harrison said.

They made the transition to end-of-life care. It was the same quality of care he’d receive as if he were staying in Gifford’s Garden Rooms, just like so many of the patients he looked after. But instead, it was a comfortable, family-filled three weeks or so at his Bethel home.

“I remember us making his last meal together,” says Shannah.

“You know, it was heartbreaking, but it was a very beautiful time. Very precious,” Harrison said.

Young said his goodbyes about three weeks later -- on November 3, 2020. But right until the end, he was in the grips of the care of Gifford’s staff. He also benefitted from the fundraiser he’d worked for so many years.

Though Harrison says Young was inclined to give his gift back, the family can’t help but remember all of the lives he touched because of that money.

“My dad, because of the Last Mile Ride, was able to take really good care of people is really important, memorable times,” says Shannah.

In Gifford’s Garden rooms, those dollars can be used for anything from reiki, to acupuncture, to birthday parties.

“John was able to do things with those funds like have someone come in and sing to someone who might be dying in the Garden Room, which is not something that health care pays for. But it’s such a beautiful idea if the person loved music,” Harrison said.

Now, Young’s family is encouraging everyone to get involved with the Last Mile Ride this month, despite the absence of a familiar face.

“All of us at some point will have to say goodbye, and as a community, we can support each other in that painful but completely inevitable journey. And that’s, I think, kind of what Last Mile Ride brings home,” Harrison said.

There are several components of the Last Mile Ride This year. It begins with a bike ride on Saturday, August 14th. There’s a 5K is scheduled for Friday, August 20th, and there’s a motorcycle ride on the 21st. The Last Mile Ride garners support from all over the place, so there’s a virtual event running from August 1st through the 21st. Registration for the Last Mile Ride ends on the 18th.

