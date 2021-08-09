Advertisement

‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravaged his home

This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the woods of Canterbury, N.H. along the Merrimack River in a shack, growing his own food and cutting his firewood. He's now jailed after not complying with a court order to leave, and there's a growing petition to just let "River Dave" live out his days off the grid.(Jodie Gedeon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H (AP) - An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave” whose cabin burned down on wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years says he’s grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live.

Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone said Sunday he feels about as good as he has in his life.

He said he lived in the woods because he liked being alone, so he’s not used to all the publicity.

Fire destroyed the cabin on Wednesday, hours after Lidstone defended himself during a court hearing. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gun fire incident of the year
Group of seven hikers have been rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire.
Seven hikers rescued from Mt. Hedgehog in Conway New Hampshire
Trailer rollover on Shelburne Rd.
Dump truck hauling trailer rolls over on Shelburne Road
Essex Junction
BBQ restaurant helps another in need
Enosburg
Enosburg crash sends passengers to hospital

Latest News

The Champlain Port of Entry Monday.
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans
WCAX talks with SUNY Plattsburgh Director of Canadian Studies
Americans cross the border following reopening
Pharmacies near border ask for travelers to plan ahead.
Canadian border reopens to vaccinated Americans
Courtesy: WCAX
Hospital gets $1 million to expand drug abuse treatment
Mount Washington Auto Road.
80 sports cars competitors in Mount Washington Hillclimb