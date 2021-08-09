Union reaches agreement with Consolidated Communications

PORTLAND, Maine - A day after 1,000 union workers for Consolidated Communications workers threatened to strike, the company, its workers and members of union members has announced an early agreement.

The News Center Maine reports the current contract was set to expire on Saturday, but it had been extended as negotiations continued into the next day. The union says that it reached an improved preliminary contract.

About 450 workers are in Maine and the rest are in New Hampshire and Vermont.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCSH-TV.)