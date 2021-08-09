Advertisement

Upper Valley police issue warning on heroin linked to overdoses

Several overdoses have been reported outside the Kilton Library in West Lebanon.
Several overdoses have been reported outside the Kilton Library in West Lebanon.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Aug. 9, 2021
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Authorities in the Upper Valley are issuing a warning about a possible bad batch of heroin circulating throughout the community after several recent overdoses.

It’s been widely reported that fatal overdoses across the country spiked significantly during the pandemic. In communities like Lebanon, it appears that trend is continuing.

“I see them on these benches or out back. I see people shoot up in their cars all the time,” said Caleb Hammond of White River Junction. We spoke with the 18-year-old in front of the Kilton Library in West Lebanon as public transit busses from four different routes made their daily stops. It’s a gathering point for the community. And recently, more than one person has overdosed there.

Kilton Library director Sean Fleming witnessed one of them. “We actually had a discussion the day before because there was somebody we had a hard time rousing inside the building -- which is very rare -- and so we had discussed the fact that we had Narcan,” he said.

Thankfully, none of the ODs out in front of the library were fatal, but the events highlight a disturbing trend, the continued fight against the opioid epidemic, a problem that has been exacerbated during the last 18 months. “It’s very visible when that is actually happening in front of you. It’s very different than looking at a chart that shows the number of deaths having gone up,” Fleming said.

Fatal overdoses in Lebanon have more than doubled this year compared to last. There were three during the month of July. Police say the most recent uptick reported by law enforcement could be due to drugs that are laced with too much fentanyl. “Every time you are using a bag of heroin today, you are really rolling the dice. There is no way to know how much fentanyl has been mixed in with that heroin,” said Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts.

Strides have been made in recent years to fight opioid addiction, including Vermont’s hub and spoke system of delivering medication-assisted therapy, but some question whether more needs to be done. “It seems like it is not doing anything for them, because they go to rehab and come back out and do the same thing,” Hammond said.

Both Vermont and New Hampshire have Good Samaritan laws that protect people from criminal charges if they witness an overdose and call for help.

