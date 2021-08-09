Advertisement

Vermont $3.3M for bike paths and pedestrian projects

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Transportation has awarded $3.3 million in grants to municipalities for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvement projects.

The construction projects and planning grants aim to improve connectivity and safety for the traveling public and provide tangible economic benefits.

Among the projects funded this year are a shared-use path along Intervale Road in Burlington, upgrades to sidewalks and crossings in Fair Haven to provide safe access to the park and commercial district, pedestrian safety improvements along Williston Road in South Burlington, and a connection along the Marbleway shared-use path in West Rutland.

