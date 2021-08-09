Advertisement

Vermont ramps up back-to-school vaccination clinics

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - School begins for many Vermont kids in just over two weeks, so the state is making the final push to get eligible students 12 and up vaccinated.

There were two school-age-based clinics held Monday in Springfield and Fair Haven. Ten people were scheduled to get their shot at Fair Haven Union High School -- a majority of them students -- but the National Guard was prepared to administer 102 shots.

Vermont National Guard Lt. Andrew Provost estimated around 20 people total would show up at the Fair Haven site. “That’s kind of the goal of this mission right now, is to catch the students that we didn’t capture at the end of last school year, and hopefully we get most of them heading into the new school year,” he said.

The Guard says it is typical for lulls between patients during the day. The Fair Haven clinic has actually been one of the busier ones.

About 65.8% of 12 to 15-year-olds in the state have received at least one dose and 72.8% of 16 and 17 year-olds.

“We are ready to go -- absolutely -- fully in-person and ready for students on day one,” said Slate Valley Unified Union School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell. He says families have a choice in vaccinating their children, but Vermont’s guidelines suggest once a school reaches 80% vaccination status, those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask.

“We’re a long way from that in Slate Valley,” Olsen-Farrell said. As of June, 45% of the eligible students at Fair Haven Union High School were vaccinated. They don’t have any updated figures for August.

“We’re hoping that every family really thinks about what is best for them and makes decisions based on that. And what is most important to us -- we are creating an opportunity for families,” said Fair Haven Union High School Principal Ben Worthing.

The school district is playing a role in helping ease the vaccination process. Olsen-Farrell says the Agency of Education called last week asking if they would host the clinic. ”We felt that it was really important in order for our Slate Valley families to have local access to the vaccine -- travel can be such a hindrance for some of our families,” he said.

The school vaccination sites are scheduled around the state through October. The next two are being held in Hardwick and Manchester Tuesday.

