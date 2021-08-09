Advertisement

VSP investigating cause of multiple crashes on Interstate 89 Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 89 that snarled traffic. The investigation is still underway but we know that multiple crashes were reported near Exit 10 at around 2:00 and police had to shut down both lanes at first. Images captured near the scene show the traffic back up. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crashes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Elise Stefanik/File
Analysis: Stefanik takes on new GOP party role, motherhood
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gun fire incident of the year
File
47K Vermonters to get new DMV IDs following vendor error
Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other Saturday, July 31 at Simon's Mobil on South...
Police ID suspect in Burlington ‘gun battle’
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake

Latest News

Sensory Items at the Echo Center
Echo Center Hosts Sensory Sunday for those with Sensory Differences
Vermont National Guard
Full Vermont National Guard report released
Franklin County Field Days
Franklin County Field Days has Record Year
Montpelier
Point to Point celebration in Montpelier