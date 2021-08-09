You Can Quote Me: August 8, 2021
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease expert, gives an update on the COVID-19 Delta variant, vaccinations, and break-through cases.
Harvey Schantz, a political scientist at SUNY Plattsburgh, discusses the political future of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after a damning Attorney General report that finds he sexually harassed women.
Plus, what happens when North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik goes on maternity leave.
