You Can Quote Me: August 8, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease expert, gives an update on the COVID-19 Delta variant, vaccinations, and break-through cases.

Harvey Schantz, a political scientist at SUNY Plattsburgh, discusses the political future of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after a damning Attorney General report that finds he sexually harassed women.

Plus, what happens when North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik goes on maternity leave.

