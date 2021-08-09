BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our hot and humid weather will continue through the week. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Champlain Valley for Tuesday, as heat index values rise into the 95-100 degree range. No matter where you are, take your time outside and drink plenty of water. We’ll likely see similar conditions through the end of the work week.

Skies should remain mainly dry on Tuesday, with just the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm over northern New York. Most areas will see hazy, humid conditions with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots approaching 90.

We’ll increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms by late in the day on Wednesday, and again through Thursday and Friday. Some storms late in the week could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. The cold front will come through late on Friday, and bring more comfortable conditions for the weekend.

