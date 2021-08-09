Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Get ready to be sweaty - it is going to be a hot & humid week, and a bit unsettled, too.

A tropical air mass is nestling into the northeast, and it is not going anywhere any time soon. Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s each day this week. We could be looking at an official heat wave (3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher) Tuesday through Thursday in Burlington. The Heat Index, or “feels-like” temperature, when you combine the heat with the humidity, will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. That can be dangerously hot.

There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day, but a little better chance for that on Wednesday with a weak disturbance moving through. Then, as we get to the end of the week, a cold front will come through with a round of possibly strong to severe thunderstorms.

Once that cold front comes through, it will turn much more comfortable over the weekend. There may be a lingering shower early Saturday, otherwise there will be plenty of sunshine over the weekend, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will be back down into the mid-to-upper 70s and it will be much less humid.

Take it easy over the next few days! Try not to do anything strenuous during the hottest middle part of the day. Stay well hydrated. Check on neighbors who may have challenges in weather like this. Do not leave pets . . . or children! . . . in hot cars at all. -Gary

