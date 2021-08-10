Addison County Fair & Field Days a smash

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Addison County Fair and Field Days has returned for the 2021 season after taking a year off for the pandemic.

The fun begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday. Fair organizers say all volunteers, staff, concessionaires, ride operators, and exhibitors have been vaccinated. Many exhibits are outdoors, but masks are recommended for indoors. The state is also holding free vaccination clinic every day from 10 to 6.

It’s a stark contrast to the summer of canceled events we saw last year “We were actually the first fair in the state to cancel. We canceled before any others did and it was the right decision at the time. And I think having the fair again this year is the right decision. We’ve got great weather, the rides are setting up and getting ready to run. Lots of people I only see at field days are here. Feels like two years ago, feels like we’re back to it,” said Benj Deppman, the fair’s director.

Deppman says they have tons of food vendors including the ever-popular maple sugar building. They have cow bingo, rides, tractor pulling, and much more.

THE ART OF THE DEMOLITION DERBY

One of the main events every year at the fair is the demolition derby. Elissa Borden spoke with driver Jordan Broughton to learn about what goes into it. Watch the interview below.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.