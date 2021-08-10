Advertisement

Burlington bar requires proof of vaccination

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ll need to pack your vaccination card with your ID at one Burlington bar.

Three Needs is now requiring proof of vaccination before entering.

In a social media post Sunday, Three Needs Taproom in Vermont’s largest city announced the move due to rising concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19.

The post says they hope the move will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and the re-closure of bars and restaurants.

“Now just seemed to be a good time to do it, especially with hearing more about hospitalizations and stuff like that happening throughout the community. Better to get on it now than wait to have it potentially be a bigger problem,” said Ryan Gonyea, Three Needs security.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is recommending people to wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

