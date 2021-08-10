Burlington City Council votes no to increasing police force

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite a push to increase the number of Burlington police on patrol, city council votes no. However, two new community service liaisons or CSLs will be hired.

Last year, Burlington city councilors voted to cap the number of officers at 74.

Following several recent incidents in the Queen City and concerns about a staff shortage overnight, the Burlington Police Commission just recommended raising the cap to 82 officers and hiring two CSLs.

Late Monday, councilors voted and decided not to add more armed officers.

Mayor Miro Weinberger supported the push to add new officers. He says the Burlington Department has already lost nearly 20 officers in about a year and that more than 50% of the officers still on the force are actively looking for a new job.

The Democratic mayor says “if that happens, we will cease to have a functional police department in the City of Burlington.”

In a statement sent before the vote happened he said: “A vote against this resolution will seriously jeopardize the legacy of those reforms, our ability to make further advancements, and possibly, even the very viability of the Burlington Police Department.”

