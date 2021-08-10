Essex Center celebrates zero COVID with ‘Welcome Back’ party
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A senior living center in Elizabethtown, New York, celebrated with a ‘Welcome Back’ party.
Essex Center families and their loved ones joined staff members to not only celebrate what they call zero COVID, but also in-person visitation Monday.
There was champagne in the courtyard, a clown, stilt walkers, live music, face painting, balloon animals.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.