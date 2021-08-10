Advertisement

Expert finds surprises in woodwork of Rockingham Meeting House

The Rockingham Meeting House
The Rockingham Meeting House(Courtesy: Town of Rockingham)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - An expert hired by the town of Rockingham to examine a historic meeting house has found that the original color of the building was likely a dark red.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported last week that Susan Buck made the discovery by examining layers of paint left on the Rockingham Meeting House. The town’s historic preservation coordinator, Walter Wallace, hired Buck to learn how to preserve the interior woodwork of the building. She is an expert in the field of paint conservation and analysis.

Buck will take 40 to 50 paint samples to examine in her laboratory and expects it to take several months to complete her research.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree
The Champlain Port of Entry Monday.
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans
Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
More than 100 Vermont soldiers are processed and briefed at Camp Johnson Saturday before their...
Vt. National Guard report addresses sexual misconduct, misogynist culture

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment
File photo
Nashua to require masks for school students indoors
File photo
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing
Health experts share safety tips during hot, humid week