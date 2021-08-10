Expert finds surprises in woodwork of Rockingham Meeting House

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - An expert hired by the town of Rockingham to examine a historic meeting house has found that the original color of the building was likely a dark red.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported last week that Susan Buck made the discovery by examining layers of paint left on the Rockingham Meeting House. The town’s historic preservation coordinator, Walter Wallace, hired Buck to learn how to preserve the interior woodwork of the building. She is an expert in the field of paint conservation and analysis.

Buck will take 40 to 50 paint samples to examine in her laboratory and expects it to take several months to complete her research.

