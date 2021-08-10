Health experts share safety tips during hot, humid week

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s going to be a hot and humid week out there with temperatures in the 90s, and that has health experts urging people to be prepared and stay hydrated.

The Clinton County Health Department says high temperatures and heat indexes can pose serious health risks, especially with people over 65 years old, infants and children, those with chronic medical conditions, along with those who work outdoors.

They recommend spending a few hours at the mall or library if you don’t have air conditioning at home.

They also say to drink plenty of fluids, rest in the shade if you must be outside for long periods of time -- wear sunscreen.

