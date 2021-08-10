Advertisement

Heat advisory issued for northern Champlain Valley

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the northern Champlain Valley.

With hot temperatures and high humidity, the temperature is expected to feel like 90 to 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The heat advisory was issued from noon to 8 p.m. for Grand Isle, western Franklin, western Chittenden and western Addison counties.

The weather service says the heat index values could cause heat illnesses and advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned rooms, and to check up on relatives and neighbors. If working outdoors, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible. 

