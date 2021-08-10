Local Olympic boradcaster says Japanese were gracious hosts

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Thetford’s Peter Graves is back from Japan after covering the Tokyo Olympics over the past two weeks.

Tokyo was the sports broadcaster’s 12th Olympic Games. This time around, he was a public address announcer for road cycling, one of the few events that allowed spectators. The summer games were delayed a year because of COVID-19. Graves was tested every day while he was in Japan. He says he credits the country’s organizing committee for pulling off the Games under difficult circumstances.

“I felt the Japanese people were unbelievably good hosts. The athletic part of every competition, super well organized. So polite, so my time over there was lovely and I think they did a good job. I mean they didn’t ask for Covid to come about when it did, " Graves said.

Graves originally had plans to head back to Tokyo for the Paralympics, but, as it turns out, he will not be making the return trip. He says he has not yet made a decision whether he will cover the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

