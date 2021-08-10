Advertisement

Nashua to require masks for school students indoors

File photo
File photo(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Students in New Hampshire’s second-largest city will be required to wear face masks when they return to school later this month.

The CDC recently recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. The agency cited the risk of spread of the highly contagious delta variant, even among vaccinated people.

The policy adopted Monday night for Nashua’s roughly 11,000 students will require masks to be worn inside school buildings and buses, but not during recess or sports outside. School board members heard passionate arguments on both sides of the debate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree
The Champlain Port of Entry Monday.
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans
Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
More than 100 Vermont soldiers are processed and briefed at Camp Johnson Saturday before their...
Vt. National Guard report addresses sexual misconduct, misogynist culture

Latest News

The Rockingham Meeting House
Expert finds surprises in woodwork of Rockingham Meeting House
File photo
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing
Health experts share safety tips during hot, humid week
Courtesy: Essex Center
Essex Center celebrates zero COVID with ‘Welcome Back’ party