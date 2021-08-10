Advertisement

Police investigating fatal car crash in Swanton

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swanton Village Police Department are investigating a fatal crash Monday at Swanton business.

Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Ace Hardware on Memorial Way.

Police say 89 year-old Joseph Bissette, of Highgate drove into the side of the building, hitting the brick column, deploying both airbags.

88-year old, Barbara Bissette, of Highgate was also a passenger in the car.

Both Joseph and Barbara were sent to the hospital, where they later died.

The investigating is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes
The Champlain Port of Entry Monday.
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree
More than 100 Vermont soldiers are processed and briefed at Camp Johnson Saturday before their...
Vt. National Guard report addresses sexual misconduct, misogynist culture
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Burlington sees 10th gunfire incident of the year

Latest News

Police investigating fatal crash in Swanton
Ambulance
Vermont State Police investigating a fatal crash in Stockbridge
Rep. Elise Stefanik speaks at Washington D.C. press event Tuesday.
WCAX News Statement
WCAX apologizes to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
WCAX News statement