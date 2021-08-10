Police investigating fatal car crash in Swanton
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swanton Village Police Department are investigating a fatal crash Monday at Swanton business.
Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Ace Hardware on Memorial Way.
Police say 89 year-old Joseph Bissette, of Highgate drove into the side of the building, hitting the brick column, deploying both airbags.
88-year old, Barbara Bissette, of Highgate was also a passenger in the car.
Both Joseph and Barbara were sent to the hospital, where they later died.
The investigating is still ongoing.
