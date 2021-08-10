Rutland leaders look for fix to deadly stretch of Route 7

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Town and City officials are working to find a solution for a dangerous section of Route 7 where two pedestrians died in the past year in separate crashes.

“We need to look at the areas and see how we can make Route 7 south and Route 7 north of the city safer,” said Rutland Town Selectboard Chair Mary Ashcroft.

The Rutland City and Town Inter-Municipal Committees determined a reduction in speed from 40 mph to 35 mph would begin in Rutland Town at Post Road on Route 7 north and continue through to the Green Mountain Plaza entrance on Route 7 south, also in Rutland Town. The city already has a 35 speed limit on that stretch.

The committees will bring the solution to their individual boards for approval then send it to VTrans. “We don’t always see eye to eye, the town and city, and when we do -- and this is one where we do -- we think there is a pretty powerful statement that two communities think it’s not safe the way Route 7 is now,” Ashcroft. said.

In addition to lowering the speed limit, the town has also received a grant which they would use to look into adding a sidewalk on the north side, eventually connecting to Post Road’s sidewalk to make it safer for pedestrians.

The city says it has also received complaints about crosswalk issues in the area. “Any suggestions by the agency that can help regarding crosswalk issues, timing of traffic lights, would be welcomed,” said the committee’s Paul Clifford.

VTrans’ Jon Kaplan says when they receive a request, they review the section of road, and the traffic committee, which makes final decisions about three times a year, will review the agency’s recommendations. “There is no sort of priority given to one request over another. So, we will get the investigations done prior to their next meeting,” Kaplan said.

He says municipalities think that changing the speed limit will solve the problem, but sometimes there are other factors and better solutions. For now, the town and city are continuing with their plans. “We want people to slow down and enjoy our two communities -- that’s important, and it’s way, way safer,” Ashcroft said. She expects the communities will submit a resolution soon. The town has a meeting to discuss the issue next Tuesday and the city has a meeting next Monday.

