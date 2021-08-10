Star Struck: Perseid meteor shower lights up night sky

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This is a good week to step outside at night and look up at the night sky.

Every August, meteors rain down on earth during the Perseid meteor shower. At its peak, you could see up to 60 meteors per hour under ideal viewing conditions.

Meteorologist Jess Langlois visited with Bobby Farlice-Rubio at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, for some viewing tips.

