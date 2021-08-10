Advertisement

Sununu vetoes child assault, gun background check bills

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill intended to crack down on those who assault children, saying it could have unintentionally made it impossible to prosecute those who harm adults.

The Legislature passed a bill to expand the statute of limitations on assaults against children until a victim turns 24. But the attorney general and all 10 county attorneys wrote to Sununu last week saying the language could be interpreted as prohibiting prosecutions in cases where victims are over age 24.

Sununu said in his veto message Tuesday that he supports the bill’s intent and encouraged the Legislature to re-write it next year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes
Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree
The Champlain Port of Entry Monday.
Canadian border opens for vaccinated Americans
Fairlee man dies in Windsor County crash

Latest News

Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - August 10
Raw Video: Scott weekly media briefing - August 10
File
Heat advisory issued for northern Champlain Valley
The Rockingham Meeting House
Expert finds surprises in woodwork of Rockingham Meeting House
File photo
Nashua to require masks for school students indoors