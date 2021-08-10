Sununu vetoes child assault, gun background check bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill intended to crack down on those who assault children, saying it could have unintentionally made it impossible to prosecute those who harm adults.

The Legislature passed a bill to expand the statute of limitations on assaults against children until a victim turns 24. But the attorney general and all 10 county attorneys wrote to Sununu last week saying the language could be interpreted as prohibiting prosecutions in cases where victims are over age 24.

Sununu said in his veto message Tuesday that he supports the bill’s intent and encouraged the Legislature to re-write it next year.

