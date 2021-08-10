Vermont 251 Club documents stories across the state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a way to boost tourism in Vermont and explore more of what the state has to offer. The Vermont 251 Club is a way to keep track of that progress and document your stories.

According to the non-profit’s website, the club was first suggested by Dr. Arthur W. Peach in the Summer 1954 issue of Vermont Life Magazine.

The idea was said to be spurred by people asking how they can come to know the real Vermont. Given the reach of the magazine, new maps of the state had to be printed to keep up with the interest.

The club’s current executive director explains how you can take part in this historic activity.

“There are no rules, you can take as long as you want to visit. You can check off towns as you want to, we have some members who do themes, we have some who just go around the state checking off towns, we have a lot of fun. It’s a great way to get to know Vermont,” said Stephanie Young with the Vermont 251 Club.

There are more than 5,000 members in the club. 251 represents the number of organized cities and towns and the five unorganized towns.

You can buy a membership to the club and get exclusive access to newsletters, meetings, shared stories and an online portal to track your progress.

WCAX is planning on covering more towns and cities in Vermont on our 3 News Now live streaming platform. Our Dom Amato is hoping to highlight a town or two per week, checking on interesting things going on, updates, and activities.

If you have an idea or want your town featured, feel free to reach out to Dom Amato at amato@wcax.com.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.