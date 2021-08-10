Vermont State Police investigating a fatal crash in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash in the town of Stockbridge.

Police say a car travelling eastbound on Vt. Route 107, around 2:30 p.m., Monday crossed over the center line hitting another car travelling westbound.

The driver of the car was 31 year-old, Blake Manning, of Fairlee and the car that he hit was driven by 35 year-old Andrew Donahue, of Fair Haven with passenger 23 year-old, Taylor Lewis, also of Fair Haven.

Police say both Donahue and Lewis were transported to the hospital and Manning was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating is still ongoing.

