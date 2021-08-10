Vermont’s role in averting climate change catastrophe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new United Nations report about global warming says humans are to blame with global carbon levels higher than at any time in at least two million years.

Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.”

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont Climatologist Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux about some of the takeaways from the report and what Vermont is doing to address the dire situation.

You can see Cat’s full conversation with Dupigny-Giroux Sunday morning at 7:30 on “You Can Quote Me.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.