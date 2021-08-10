Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes as the number of COVID cases continue to climb in Vermont, despite the state’s high vaccination numbers.

Officials are expected to present the latest modeling forecast as well as outbreak numbers and health precautions.

School begins for many Vermont children in just over two weeks, so the state is making a final push to get eligible students 12 and up vaccinated. Clinics are being held in Hardwick and Manchester Tuesday.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 89 new coronavirus cases for a total of 25,571. There have been a total of 262 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.9%. A total of 420,375 people have been tested, and 24,326 have recovered.

