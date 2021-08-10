With no state mandate, masking becomes personal choice

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Masks and vaccines are currently a personal choice in many places, but some local businesses are recommending them for everyone, regardless of vaccination status

“Yes, I have my mask right here,” said Marty Costello of South Burlington.

“Unless it becomes a situation where the infection rate starts going through the roof here again, I probably won’t, said Tim Companion, of New Hampshire.

It depends on who you talk to -- some have been dedicated to wearing a mask throughout the pandemic. “I’ve been wearing it the entire time because I find it so easy to have it on. I just like that extra protection,” said Samantha Tritt of Shelburne.

Others are waiting to see if infections skyrocket first. But Vermonters are taking note of how businesses are deciding to handle mask-wearing. “I’m noticing more and more stores are also now putting signage up requesting masks,” Costello said.

To wear or not to wear is the question for people and businesses. Marc Sherman, the owner of Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street, says it’s all about keeping his employees healthy, especially when they’ve had a hard time the past few filling out their staff. “At this point, we really can’t afford to have a significant number of staff have to stay out because of exposure or illness,” he said.

Sherman says it’s all in an effort to keep his employees healthy so the business can thrive, and Vermonters can keep their jobs.

