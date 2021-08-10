BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another steamy, summer day across the region, with more of the same expected through the end of the week. Each day will feature the chance for developing showers and thunderstorms, likely holding off until the late evening and overnight hours.

Highs on Wednesday will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s. With dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s, it will feel more like the mid 90s. Take it easy if you plan to be outside for extended periods of time, and drink plenty of water through the day. This heat and humidity will linger through Friday.

A cold front will come through Friday night and bring some relief to our region for the weekend. Dewpoint will dip down into the 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies over the weekend. We’ll see more dry sky to start the work week, with the possibility for more humidity on the way.

