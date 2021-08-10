BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We are in the thick of it now . . . the heat & humidity, that is. It looks like we are heading for an official heat wave - 3 days in a row of 90 degrees or hotter in Burlington. It will also be very humid, so the combination of heat & humidity will bring the Heat Index (”feels-like” temperature) into the mid-to-upper 90s today. That can be dangerously hot for some people and pets, so take it slow over the next few days.

It will be a bit unsettled, too. Generally speaking, there will be a good deal of sunshine over the next few days, but there is also a chance for a few showers & thunderstorms to pop up from time to time.

A cold front will come through starting late Thursday into Friday with a round of showers & thunderstorms, and some of those could be on the strong side.

As the cold front moves off to the east, it will usher in a much more comfortable, refreshing batch of cooler, less humid air for the weekend. There may be a few, lingering showers early Saturday, otherwise it will be turning fair. Dry weather will last into much of next week.

Avoid any strenuous outdoor activities during the prime hours of each of the next few days. Stay well hydrated. Check on neighbors who may have challenges in hot weather like this, and never leave pets or kids in the car for any time at all. -Gary

