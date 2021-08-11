2 men at large, wanted for assault and armed robbery

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an assault and armed robbery at a farm in Shoreham.

Police say around 11:15 p.m. Monday, 2 men forced their way into a milk parlor on Richville Road, just off Route 22A.

Police say, two residents on the farm at the time when the men entered onto the property.

One man was carrying a gun, while the other one had a baseball bat, which was used to injure one of the residents.

Police say an undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspects fled off in a silver hatchback-type car.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, in his 20′s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a light gray/white sweatshirt with darker lettering across the chest and down the left sleeve, with black joggers, black sneakers and white socks. The other suspect is described as a lean, black man, in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black sleeveless shirt with a possible bulletproof vest, black basketball shorts, black socks, and black and white sliders (possibly Adidas brand). Both suspects wore dark masks and unknown coverings on their heads.

The victims are a 25 year-old and 24 year-old.

The incident is still under investigation.

