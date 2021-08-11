Advertisement

2 men at large, wanted for assault and armed robbery

A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in the milking parlor of a farm in Shoreham, Vermont.(Courtesy Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an assault and armed robbery at a farm in Shoreham.

Police say around 11:15 p.m. Monday, 2 men forced their way into a milk parlor on Richville Road, just off Route 22A.

Police say, two residents on the farm at the time when the men entered onto the property.

One man was carrying a gun, while the other one had a baseball bat, which was used to injure one of the residents.

Police say an undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspects fled off in a silver hatchback-type car.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, in his 20′s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a light gray/white sweatshirt with darker lettering across the chest and down the left sleeve, with black joggers, black sneakers and white socks. The other suspect is described as a lean, black man, in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black sleeveless shirt with a possible bulletproof vest, black basketball shorts, black socks, and black and white sliders (possibly Adidas brand). Both suspects wore dark masks and unknown coverings on their heads.

The victims are a 25 year-old and 24 year-old.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes
Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree
Fairlee man dies in Windsor County crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say vaccination most powerful tool against COVID

Latest News

File photo
What are remaining hurdles for infrastructure bill ?
Local Olympic broadcaster says Japanese were gracious hosts
Work on the Shelburne Street roundabout in Burlington began this week.
Construction on Shelburne Street roundabout underway
roundabout
Construction on Shelburne Street roundabout underway