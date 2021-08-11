Burlington sets up cooling sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More hot and humid weather is on the way for Wednesday and that has Burlington activating cooling sites for the rest of the week.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront say they are opening three sites for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Those will be at the Core on Allen Street from 11-4 p.m., Leddy Arena from 11-7 p.m., and the Fletcher Free Library starting at 10 a.m.

They are asking you to wear a mask in the buildings.

Related story:

Heat advisory issued for northern Champlain Valley

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.