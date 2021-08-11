Advertisement

Burlington sets up cooling sites

Burlington City Hall Park Fountain
Burlington City Hall Park Fountain(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More hot and humid weather is on the way for Wednesday and that has Burlington activating cooling sites for the rest of the week.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront say they are opening three sites for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Those will be at the Core on Allen Street from 11-4 p.m., Leddy Arena from 11-7 p.m., and the Fletcher Free Library starting at 10 a.m.

They are asking you to wear a mask in the buildings.

Related story:

Heat advisory issued for northern Champlain Valley

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say vaccination most powerful tool against COVID
Fairlee man dies in Windsor County crash
The Burlington City Council on Monday voted against increase the number of Burlington police on...
Burlington City Council rejects police force increase
Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes

Latest News

Burlington police staffing guidance expected in pending report
Any decision on the appropriate size of Burlington’s police force will likely have to wait...
Burlington police staffing guidance expected in pending report
Masks and vaccines are currently a personal choice in many places, but some local businesses...
With no state mandate, masking becomes personal choice
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
North County leaders, voters react to Cuomo resignation