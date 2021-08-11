Bystanders help rescue crews at Bingham Falls

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is recovering after an accident at Bingham Falls and first responders are crediting bystanders for helping to save him.

Rescue crews were called to the popular swimming hole in Stowe Monday.

They say a man fell a down the falls and was significantly injured.

Stowe Mountain Rescue says people in the area began CPR on the man.

When officials arrived, bystanders again helped crews get the man to safety where he was airlifted to the hospital.

They say it’s important to get CPR certified because you never know when you might need it.

