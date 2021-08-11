Cambridge town employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Cambridge man is facing embezzlement charges, after being accused for stealing from the Town of Johnson.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s department says 38 year-old Hugh Albright was arrested for embezzling from the Town of Johnson. Albright was employed as the Highway Foreman from December 2020 to August 2021. More details of the alleged crime will be available when Albright appears in court September 29th.

