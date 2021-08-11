Gov. Scott comments on Vt. National Guard’s comprehensive report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is weighing in on a comprehensive report, detailing the Vermont National Guard’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations to accusations of bullying.

The investigation Commissioned by the Guard, shows a ‘Good Ole Boy’ culture within the national guard and its handling of abuse claims.

In his role as Governor, Governor Scott is also the Commander in Chief for the Vermont National Guard.

He says he has faith in Commander Major General, Greg Knight to change the culture of the guard.

”Culture is very difficult to change in every regard. I can’t say I’m surprised. It’s unfortunate. I’m disappointed but I’m not surprised” says, Scott.

Scott also says progress within the guard is determined by being transparent and collecting more data.

