Advertisement

Gov. Scott comments on Vt. National Guard’s comprehensive report

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is weighing in on a comprehensive report, detailing the Vermont National Guard’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations to accusations of bullying.

The investigation Commissioned by the Guard, shows a ‘Good Ole Boy’ culture within the national guard and its handling of abuse claims.

In his role as Governor, Governor Scott is also the Commander in Chief for the Vermont National Guard.

He says he has faith in Commander Major General, Greg Knight to change the culture of the guard.

”Culture is very difficult to change in every regard. I can’t say I’m surprised. It’s unfortunate. I’m disappointed but I’m not surprised” says, Scott.

Scott also says progress within the guard is determined by being transparent and collecting more data.

Related Stories:

Vt. National Guard report addresses sexual misconduct, misogynist culture

Results of assessment of Vermont National Guard set to be released

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene in Waterbury Sunday
Winooski man arrested for car-jacking, I-89 crashes
Two people died Monday after crashing into the Ace Hardware in Swanton.
Police investigate fatal car crash in Swanton
Simon's Downtown Mobil
Queen City business caught in the middle of shooting spree
Fairlee man dies in Windsor County crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say vaccination most powerful tool against COVID

Latest News

Cambridge town employee charged with embezzlement
A still frame from video shows an assault and armed robbery that occurred late Monday, Aug. 9,...
2 men at large, wanted for assault and armed robbery
File photo
What are remaining hurdles for infrastructure bill ?
Local Olympic broadcaster says Japanese were gracious hosts