Hochul ‘fully prepared’ for transition of power

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (WCAX) - New York’s incoming governor, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, held her first public address Wednesday, a day after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

“I spoke with Governor Cuomo and he pledged his full support to a peaceful transition of power,” Hochul said.”It’s not what I asked for, however, I’m looking forward to a smooth transition, which he promised,” Hochul said. He spoke to me about wanting to make sure that the transition to continuity is important.”

So why two weeks? Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, says the time between transition of power is to allow both parties to get situated and the incoming administration to be briefed. “Leave his administration in an orderly fashion. The transition will give Kathy Hochul the opportunity to pick her new team,” he said.

She says her replacement as lieutenant governor will be announced soon. “There is so many qualified individuals but I am cognizant of the need for diversity and an inclusive ticket and I’m going to name someone that I believe the state will be familiar with and be very proud of. The process is still in its early stages,” Hochul said. She says she is meeting with cabinet officials over the next two weeks and will announce any staff changes. “No one who was named doing anything unethical will remain in my administration.”

She also says she will continue to fight for the same policies she has the last seven years. “Many people have supported the policies of the Cuomo administration. There is a strong legacy of accomplishment,” Hochul said.

She says she will lay out her plans for the state as governor after about two weeks after taking office.

